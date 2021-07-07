China has proposed cooperation with France and Germany to develop infrastructure projects in Africa through the Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: AFP China has proposed cooperation with France and Germany to develop infrastructure projects in Africa through the Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: AFP
China has proposed cooperation with France and Germany to develop infrastructure projects in Africa through the Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

China seeks common ground with Europe in Africa through infrastructure

  • Germany’s Angela Merkel reacts positively to Xi Jinping’s call for a partnership on belt and road projects on the continent
  • Chinese president also hopes Europeans will lift pandemic support for African countries

Topic |   China-EU relations
Rachel Zhang
Jevans Nyabiage  and Rachel Zhang in Shanghai

Updated: 11:00pm, 7 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China has proposed cooperation with France and Germany to develop infrastructure projects in Africa through the Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: AFP China has proposed cooperation with France and Germany to develop infrastructure projects in Africa through the Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: AFP
China has proposed cooperation with France and Germany to develop infrastructure projects in Africa through the Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE