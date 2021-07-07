Montenegro’s economy has been hit by the collapse in tourism following the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: AFP
Montenegro says deal on lifting Chinese debt burden is close
- The Balkan state borrowed nearly US$1 billion in 2014 to fund a project critics branded a ‘road to nowhere’
- Economy Minister Jakov Milatovic says the government is talking to US and European banks about easing the debt burden
