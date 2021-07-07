Premier Li Keqiang told British business leaders that China wants to resolve differences through dialogue. Photo: Reuters
Li Keqiang pushes economic ties in talks with British business leaders
- Chinese premier calls for ‘healthy and stable development’ of relations in virtual meeting with over 30 heads of multinational firms
- He says the two countries are important forces in maintaining global peace and safeguarding the multilateral trading system
