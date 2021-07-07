The motion calls for a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics. Photo: AFP The motion calls for a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

exclusive | European Parliament to call for Beijing Winter Olympic boycott and sanctions on Hong Kong leaders over Apple Daily closure

  • The Parliament is expected to support a motion that expresses concern about the ‘dismantling of the city’s free society’
  • The non-binding motion also urges Brussels to impose ‘targeted sanctions’ on the city’s leaders, including Chief Executive Carrie Lam

Topic |   China-EU relations
Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham

Updated: 9:05pm, 7 Jul, 2021

