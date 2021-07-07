The United States has never supported Taiwanese independence since it switched recognition from Beijing to Taipei in 1979. Photo: Reuters The United States has never supported Taiwanese independence since it switched recognition from Beijing to Taipei in 1979. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan asserts island’s sovereignty after US restates opposition to independence

  • Kurt Campbell, the US Indo-Pacific coordinator, became the first Biden administration official to set out the White House’s stance on the issue
  • The Taiwanese foreign ministry responded by saying the island is a sovereign state and wants to protect its democratic system

Lawrence Chung
Updated: 10:49pm, 7 Jul, 2021

