The United States has never supported Taiwanese independence since it switched recognition from Beijing to Taipei in 1979. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan asserts island’s sovereignty after US restates opposition to independence
- Kurt Campbell, the US Indo-Pacific coordinator, became the first Biden administration official to set out the White House’s stance on the issue
- The Taiwanese foreign ministry responded by saying the island is a sovereign state and wants to protect its democratic system
