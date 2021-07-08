The Lytton Chinese History Museum was opened in 2017 and was swiftly recognised as an important repository of artefacts documenting the role of Chinese-Canadians in the British Columbia interior. Photo: Lytton Chinese History Museum
‘Heartbreaking’ destruction of Chinese-Canadian heritage, as heatwave inferno consumes museum
- The Lytton Chinese History Museum and its 1,600 artefacts were claimed by the deadly fire that razed the British Columbia village last week
- The rural museum was a testament to the rich Chinese history of the region – and the dedication of the lay historian who owned the award-winning facility
Topic | Canada
