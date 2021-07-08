US President Joe Biden has renewed an emergency designation for Hong Kong put in place by his predecessor in response to Hong Kong’s national security law. Photo: Felix Wong US President Joe Biden has renewed an emergency designation for Hong Kong put in place by his predecessor in response to Hong Kong’s national security law. Photo: Felix Wong
US President Joe Biden has renewed an emergency designation for Hong Kong put in place by his predecessor in response to Hong Kong’s national security law. Photo: Felix Wong
China /  Diplomacy

US extends Hong Kong emergency rules citing China squeeze on the city

  • Sweeping sanctions power renewed by President Joe Biden who accuses Beijing of fundamentally undermining Hong Kong’s autonomy
  • Situation poses ‘unusual and extraordinary threat’ to US national security, foreign policy and economy

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Owen Churchill
Owen Churchill

Updated: 10:07am, 8 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Joe Biden has renewed an emergency designation for Hong Kong put in place by his predecessor in response to Hong Kong’s national security law. Photo: Felix Wong US President Joe Biden has renewed an emergency designation for Hong Kong put in place by his predecessor in response to Hong Kong’s national security law. Photo: Felix Wong
US President Joe Biden has renewed an emergency designation for Hong Kong put in place by his predecessor in response to Hong Kong’s national security law. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE