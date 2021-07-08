US President Joe Biden has renewed an emergency designation for Hong Kong put in place by his predecessor in response to Hong Kong’s national security law. Photo: Felix Wong
US extends Hong Kong emergency rules citing China squeeze on the city
- Sweeping sanctions power renewed by President Joe Biden who accuses Beijing of fundamentally undermining Hong Kong’s autonomy
- Situation poses ‘unusual and extraordinary threat’ to US national security, foreign policy and economy
