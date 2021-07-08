Concerns over China’s record on human rights have seen growing calls for a boycott of the Beijing Olympics, with a vote in the European Parliament on the issue expected on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Greek PM accepts Beijing Winter Olympics invite ahead of Euro boycott vote
- Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis says he will attend the February Games in phone call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping
- The European Parliament is expected to pass a resolution on Thursday calling for a diplomatic boycott over human rights concerns
Topic | China-EU relations
