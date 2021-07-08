Concerns over China’s record on human rights have seen growing calls for a boycott of the Beijing Olympics, with a vote in the European Parliament on the issue expected on Thursday. Photo: Reuters Concerns over China’s record on human rights have seen growing calls for a boycott of the Beijing Olympics, with a vote in the European Parliament on the issue expected on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Concerns over China’s record on human rights have seen growing calls for a boycott of the Beijing Olympics, with a vote in the European Parliament on the issue expected on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

Greek PM accepts Beijing Winter Olympics invite ahead of Euro boycott vote

  • Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis says he will attend the February Games in phone call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping
  • The European Parliament is expected to pass a resolution on Thursday calling for a diplomatic boycott over human rights concerns

Topic |   China-EU relations
Sarah Zheng
Sarah Zheng

Updated: 2:00pm, 8 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Concerns over China’s record on human rights have seen growing calls for a boycott of the Beijing Olympics, with a vote in the European Parliament on the issue expected on Thursday. Photo: Reuters Concerns over China’s record on human rights have seen growing calls for a boycott of the Beijing Olympics, with a vote in the European Parliament on the issue expected on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Concerns over China’s record on human rights have seen growing calls for a boycott of the Beijing Olympics, with a vote in the European Parliament on the issue expected on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE