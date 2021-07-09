The US has restated its opposition to a formal declaration of Taiwanese independence. Photo: Reuters The US has restated its opposition to a formal declaration of Taiwanese independence. Photo: Reuters
The US has restated its opposition to a formal declaration of Taiwanese independence. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

US signals it’s still not ready to cross Beijing’s red lines over Taiwan

  • Recent comments by senior White House official Kurt Campbell restating US opposition to independence show the limits of Washington’s support for the island
  • Beijing has repeatedly insisted such a move would mean war and Xi Jinping recently vowed to crush any attempts to stop reunification

Topic |   US-China relations
Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 7:01am, 9 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The US has restated its opposition to a formal declaration of Taiwanese independence. Photo: Reuters The US has restated its opposition to a formal declaration of Taiwanese independence. Photo: Reuters
The US has restated its opposition to a formal declaration of Taiwanese independence. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE