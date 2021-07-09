A supporter holds a poster of the Apple Daily newspaper logo outside the media company’s office building in Hong Kong in the early hours of June 24. The European Parliament has adopted a broad new resolution on Hong Kong, advocating tough measures be taken over the government’s crackdown on the city’s press freedom. Photo: AFP via Getty Images/TNS
European Parliament adopts resolution on Hong Kong press freedom in response to Apple Daily closure
- Measures are not binding, but are a set of recommendations to the European Commission and the Council of the European Union
- The resolution urges the EU to do more to help journalists and pro-democracy camp politicians and activists to settle in the bloc
Topic | China-EU relations
A supporter holds a poster of the Apple Daily newspaper logo outside the media company’s office building in Hong Kong in the early hours of June 24. The European Parliament has adopted a broad new resolution on Hong Kong, advocating tough measures be taken over the government’s crackdown on the city’s press freedom. Photo: AFP via Getty Images/TNS