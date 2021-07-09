Some of the suspects detained by police investigating the assassination of Haitian president Jovenel Moise. Photo: AP
breaking | Assassination suspects behind killing of president Jovenel Moise arrested inside island’s Taiwanese embassy
- Haitian police find 11 men believed to have been involved in the killing of president Jovenel Moise
- Haiti is one of 15 countries to recognise Taipei, whose embassy statement said it gave permission for police to enter
