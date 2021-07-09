Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called on Beijing and Europe to send positive signals to restore their damaged bilateral ties during a meeting with EU diplomatic chief Josep Borrell. Photo: Handout/Ministry of Foreign Affairs
China-EU relations: Beijing urges both sides to repair damaged ties and ‘eliminate interference’
- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi tells his EU counterpart Josep Borrell China and the EU have no major conflict or geopolitical struggle
- The Chinese mission to the EU said China opposed politicising sport after the European Parliament suggested boycotting the Beijing Winter Olympics
Topic | China-EU relations
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called on Beijing and Europe to send positive signals to restore their damaged bilateral ties during a meeting with EU diplomatic chief Josep Borrell. Photo: Handout/Ministry of Foreign Affairs