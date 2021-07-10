Artist’s illustration of an underwater missile launch, a capability South Korea said it has now acquired. Photo: Shutterstock Images Artist’s illustration of an underwater missile launch, a capability South Korea said it has now acquired. Photo: Shutterstock Images
North Korea
South Korea’s push to strengthen defences could trigger reaction from North and Japan, say Chinese observers

  • Seoul successfully tested a submarine-launched ballistic missile last week as part of an ongoing drive to boost its military strength
  • Nuclear-armed North Korea is the South’s biggest concern, but some analysts fear its efforts will have wider implications

Kristin Huang
Updated: 12:00pm, 10 Jul, 2021

