A Boston University study has found Chinese entities accounted for 13 per cent of financing for global coal power. Photo: Reuters
China’s dominance in global coal loans is overstated, study finds
- Private finance from Japan, the US and Britain is responsible for funding 87 per cent of new coal-fired power plants
- The finding comes hard on the heels of a G7 call for Chinese lending for fossil fuel energy projects to be reined in
