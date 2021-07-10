A Boston University study has found Chinese entities accounted for 13 per cent of financing for global coal power. Photo: Reuters A Boston University study has found Chinese entities accounted for 13 per cent of financing for global coal power. Photo: Reuters
A Boston University study has found Chinese entities accounted for 13 per cent of financing for global coal power. Photo: Reuters
Energy
China /  Diplomacy

China’s dominance in global coal loans is overstated, study finds

  • Private finance from Japan, the US and Britain is responsible for funding 87 per cent of new coal-fired power plants
  • The finding comes hard on the heels of a G7 call for Chinese lending for fossil fuel energy projects to be reined in

Topic |   Energy
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 8:00pm, 10 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Boston University study has found Chinese entities accounted for 13 per cent of financing for global coal power. Photo: Reuters A Boston University study has found Chinese entities accounted for 13 per cent of financing for global coal power. Photo: Reuters
A Boston University study has found Chinese entities accounted for 13 per cent of financing for global coal power. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE