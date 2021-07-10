Preparation for a lawsuit to revoke the United States’ PP10043 comes after students wrote to US universities in May and advocated on social media. Photo: Xinhua Preparation for a lawsuit to revoke the United States’ PP10043 comes after students wrote to US universities in May and advocated on social media. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese students prepare to sue after Trump law blocks path to US universities

  • Presidential proclamation bans entry to the US by graduates and researchers with links to China’s ‘military-civil fusion strategy’
  • Students from eight Chinese universities raise US$300,000 to fund legal action and prepare for a long and expensive court case

Ziyu Zhang
Updated: 6:44pm, 10 Jul, 2021

