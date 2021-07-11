Armed men attend a gathering in Kabul to announce their support for Afghan security forces preparing to fight the Taliban in Afghanistan. Photo: Reuters
China must plan for growing risks in Afghanistan and Africa: observers
- Withdrawals of US troops from Afghanistan and French forces in West Africa could pose threat to China’s investments in those areas
- Beijing should take extra precautions and work with other nations to protect its interests, observers argue
Topic | Afghanistan
Armed men attend a gathering in Kabul to announce their support for Afghan security forces preparing to fight the Taliban in Afghanistan. Photo: Reuters