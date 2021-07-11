Armed men attend a gathering in Kabul to announce their support for Afghan security forces preparing to fight the Taliban in Afghanistan. Photo: Reuters Armed men attend a gathering in Kabul to announce their support for Afghan security forces preparing to fight the Taliban in Afghanistan. Photo: Reuters
Armed men attend a gathering in Kabul to announce their support for Afghan security forces preparing to fight the Taliban in Afghanistan. Photo: Reuters
Afghanistan
China /  Diplomacy

China must plan for growing risks in Afghanistan and Africa: observers

  • Withdrawals of US troops from Afghanistan and French forces in West Africa could pose threat to China’s investments in those areas
  • Beijing should take extra precautions and work with other nations to protect its interests, observers argue

Topic |   Afghanistan
Rachel Zhang
Rachel Zhang in Shanghai

Updated: 10:30pm, 11 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Armed men attend a gathering in Kabul to announce their support for Afghan security forces preparing to fight the Taliban in Afghanistan. Photo: Reuters Armed men attend a gathering in Kabul to announce their support for Afghan security forces preparing to fight the Taliban in Afghanistan. Photo: Reuters
Armed men attend a gathering in Kabul to announce their support for Afghan security forces preparing to fight the Taliban in Afghanistan. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE