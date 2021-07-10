Chinese observers say remarks by Kurt Campbell, the White House’s coordinator for the Indo-Pacific, are in line with the official position the US has taken on Taiwan since 1979. Photo: EPA-EFE Chinese observers say remarks by Kurt Campbell, the White House’s coordinator for the Indo-Pacific, are in line with the official position the US has taken on Taiwan since 1979. Photo: EPA-EFE
US may have drawn a clear line on Taiwan independence but China will still find cause to worry

  • Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said the US supported a ‘strong unofficial relationship’ with Taiwan but not independence
  • Chinese analyst says it’s not what Washington says about its relationship with Taiwan, but the way they say it

Sarah Zheng
Updated: 6:37am, 10 Jul, 2021

