Former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger speaks during a previous event in China, which he has visited close to 100 times. Photo: Reuters
Henry Kissinger marks 50 years since first China visit with call for talks to avoid ‘catastrophe’
- He urges serious US-China dialogue on major issues on the basis that a war ‘would be an unspeakable catastrophe’
- Need to cooperate has not diminished, former US secretary of state says at Beijing event celebrating his historic 1971 visit
Topic | US-China relations
