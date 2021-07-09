Former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger speaks during a previous event in China, which he has visited close to 100 times. Photo: Reuters Former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger speaks during a previous event in China, which he has visited close to 100 times. Photo: Reuters
Former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger speaks during a previous event in China, which he has visited close to 100 times. Photo: Reuters
Henry Kissinger marks 50 years since first China visit with call for talks to avoid ‘catastrophe’

  • He urges serious US-China dialogue on major issues on the basis that a war ‘would be an unspeakable catastrophe’
  • Need to cooperate has not diminished, former US secretary of state says at Beijing event celebrating his historic 1971 visit

Kinling Lo
Updated: 11:31pm, 9 Jul, 2021

