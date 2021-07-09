The Chinese companies were targeted over hi-tech surveillance in Xinjiang. File photo: Reuters
14 Chinese companies added to US economic blacklist over Xinjiang
- The Commerce Department said the companies had been ‘implicated in abuses in the implementation of China’s campaign of repression against Uygurs’
- The action follows its decision last month to add other Chinese entities to the blacklist
Topic | US-China relations
The Chinese companies were targeted over hi-tech surveillance in Xinjiang. File photo: Reuters