Huawei Technologies chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou leaves a court hearing during a lunch break in Vancouver, British Columbia on June 29. Photo: Reuters
developing | Major blow to Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou as Canadian extradition judge rejects HSBC documents as evidence
- The Huawei executive’s lawyers had said the documents provided by HSBC showed that she could not have defrauded the bank
- But Canadian government lawyers said the documents were irrelevant to an extradition hearing and were a matter for her trial in the US
Topic | Meng Wanzhou
