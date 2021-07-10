Huawei Technologies chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou leaves a court hearing during a lunch break in Vancouver, British Columbia on June 29. Photo: Reuters Huawei Technologies chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou leaves a court hearing during a lunch break in Vancouver, British Columbia on June 29. Photo: Reuters
developing | Major blow to Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou as Canadian extradition judge rejects HSBC documents as evidence

  • The Huawei executive’s lawyers had said the documents provided by HSBC showed that she could not have defrauded the bank
  • But Canadian government lawyers said the documents were irrelevant to an extradition hearing and were a matter for her trial in the US

Ian Young
Ian Young in Vancouver

Updated: 5:07am, 10 Jul, 2021

