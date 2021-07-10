Work got under way on Ethiopia's Grand Renaissance Dam in 2011. Photo: Reuters Work got under way on Ethiopia's Grand Renaissance Dam in 2011. Photo: Reuters
Work got under way on Ethiopia's Grand Renaissance Dam in 2011. Photo: Reuters
China backs African Union effort to resolve Ethiopian mega-dam dispute

  • In rare show of unity, UN Security Council members agree to not take the lead in mediation efforts between Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia
  • Members can still offer management help, incentives or sanctions to encourage parties to reach a deal, analyst says

Topic |   China-Africa relations
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 3:38pm, 10 Jul, 2021

