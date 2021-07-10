Le Yucheng says it would be hard for China to overtake the US as number one nation. Photo: AP
US must accept its hegemony is waning, says Chinese foreign vice-minister Le Yucheng
- Senior official insists that US is still a strong nation and will be hard to overtake, but should not adopt a ‘cold war mentality’
- Le says many countries are ready to support China internationally and criticises Washington for forming ‘small clubs’ such as the G7 and Quad
