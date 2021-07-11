Beijing announced on July 4 it had signed an agreement with Ukraine encouraging companies and financial institutions from both countries to cooperate” on roads, bridges and railways projects. Photo: Shutterstock Images
China-Ukraine infrastructure deal a surprise for observers of Beijing, Kyiv and Moscow geopolitics
- China and Ukraine have a complicated past but they have signed a new deal to work together on roads, bridges and railway projects
- Growing speculation suggests Beijing used vaccine diplomacy to pressure Kyiv to withdraw from a statement on Xinjiang signed by over 40 countries
Topic | US-China relations
Beijing announced on July 4 it had signed an agreement with Ukraine encouraging companies and financial institutions from both countries to cooperate” on roads, bridges and railways projects. Photo: Shutterstock Images