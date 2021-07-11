North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping exchanged messages to mark the 60th anniversary of a friendship treaty between the two countries. Photo: KCNA
China, North Korea reaffirm ties on defence treaty anniversary
- On 60th anniversary of mutual assistance agreement, Kim Jong-un takes aim at ‘hostile forces’ as both countries face uncertainty in relations with the US
- Xi Jinping focuses on brotherhood with neighbour and willingness to advance economic development
Topic | North Korea
