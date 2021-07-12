The USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier conducts regular ‘freedom of navigation’ exercises in the South China Sea. Photo: Handout The USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier conducts regular ‘freedom of navigation’ exercises in the South China Sea. Photo: Handout
The USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier conducts regular ‘freedom of navigation’ exercises in the South China Sea. Photo: Handout
South China Sea
China /  Diplomacy

South China Sea: US-Philippines treaty covers Chinese attack, Blinken says

  • Washington affirms commitment to its regional ally against ‘provocative behaviour’ by Beijing in the resource-rich waterway
  • Statement coincides with anniversary of 2016 international tribunal ruling in favour of Manila’s territorial claims

Topic |   South China Sea
Sarah Zheng
Sarah Zheng

Updated: 12:36pm, 12 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier conducts regular ‘freedom of navigation’ exercises in the South China Sea. Photo: Handout The USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier conducts regular ‘freedom of navigation’ exercises in the South China Sea. Photo: Handout
The USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier conducts regular ‘freedom of navigation’ exercises in the South China Sea. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE