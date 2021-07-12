The USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier conducts regular ‘freedom of navigation’ exercises in the South China Sea. Photo: Handout
South China Sea: US-Philippines treaty covers Chinese attack, Blinken says
- Washington affirms commitment to its regional ally against ‘provocative behaviour’ by Beijing in the resource-rich waterway
- Statement coincides with anniversary of 2016 international tribunal ruling in favour of Manila’s territorial claims
