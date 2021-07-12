The Chinese military’s Southern Theatre Command says it has warned the USS Benfold after it was seen near the disputed Paracel Islands in the South China Sea.
China accuses US destroyer near disputed Paracel Islands of trespassing in South China Sea
- ‘Leave or bear all consequences’ USS Benfold warned on anniversary of tribunal’s rejection of Beijing’s claim
- The guided missile destroyer is understood to have recently taken part in joint exercises with the Singapore navy
