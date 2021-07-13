Japan believes rising tensions surrounding Taiwan require its attention “with a sense of crisis” as Beijing intensifies military activities in the area and the United States steps up support for the self-governing island. Photo: AP
developing | ‘Sense of crisis’ in Japan over rising tensions in the Taiwan Strait
- Tokyo has released a defence white paper escalating its concerns over the stability of Taiwan, in a move likely to anger Beijing
- Report notes the overall military balance between Taipei and Beijing is tilting in the mainland’s favour
