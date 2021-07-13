Japan believes rising tensions surrounding Taiwan require its attention “with a sense of crisis” as Beijing intensifies military activities in the area and the United States steps up support for the self-governing island. Photo: AP Japan believes rising tensions surrounding Taiwan require its attention “with a sense of crisis” as Beijing intensifies military activities in the area and the United States steps up support for the self-governing island. Photo: AP
Japan believes rising tensions surrounding Taiwan require its attention “with a sense of crisis” as Beijing intensifies military activities in the area and the United States steps up support for the self-governing island. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

developing | ‘Sense of crisis’ in Japan over rising tensions in the Taiwan Strait

  • Tokyo has released a defence white paper escalating its concerns over the stability of Taiwan, in a move likely to anger Beijing
  • Report notes the overall military balance between Taipei and Beijing is tilting in the mainland’s favour

Topic |   China-Japan relations
Teddy NgKristin HuangCatherine Wong
Teddy Ng , Kristin Huang  and Catherine Wong

Updated: 1:42pm, 13 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Japan believes rising tensions surrounding Taiwan require its attention “with a sense of crisis” as Beijing intensifies military activities in the area and the United States steps up support for the self-governing island. Photo: AP Japan believes rising tensions surrounding Taiwan require its attention “with a sense of crisis” as Beijing intensifies military activities in the area and the United States steps up support for the self-governing island. Photo: AP
Japan believes rising tensions surrounding Taiwan require its attention “with a sense of crisis” as Beijing intensifies military activities in the area and the United States steps up support for the self-governing island. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE