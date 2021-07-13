China is warning Canada their relationship could be damaged further after Ottawa told Beijing its actions in the East and South China Seas are destabilising. Photo: AFP
China hits back after Canada wades into Hague South China Sea row
- Beijing continues to reject July 2016 Hague ruling which dismissed its claims to the region
- China hits back on five-year anniversary as Canada and other countries urge it to comply with international law
Topic | South China Sea
