China hits back after Canada wades into Hague South China Sea row

  • Beijing continues to reject July 2016 Hague ruling which dismissed its claims to the region
  • China hits back on five-year anniversary as Canada and other countries urge it to comply with international law

Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 8:30pm, 13 Jul, 2021

China is warning Canada their relationship could be damaged further after Ottawa told Beijing its actions in the East and South China Seas are destabilising. Photo: AFP
