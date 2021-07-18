Relations between China and Japan appear to be at a crossroads, according to one observer. Photo: Shutterstock Relations between China and Japan appear to be at a crossroads, according to one observer. Photo: Shutterstock
Taiwan, Beijing and the US: has Japan chosen a side?

  • Japanese officials have shown support for the self-ruled island while defence white paper calls for vigilance with ‘a sense of crisis’
  • Chinese observers say the country’s strategic direction has shifted and Beijing-friendly voices in Tokyo have been muted

Catherine Wong
Updated: 12:00pm, 18 Jul, 2021

