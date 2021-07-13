Afghanistan faces further instability as the deadline for American military withdrawal approaches. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese foreign minister talks energy in Central Asia but Afghanistan casts a shadow over meetings
- Wang Yi addresses concerns among Afghanistan’s neighbours as Turkmenistan and Tajikistan move troops and weaponry closer to their borders
- Wang highlighted the importance of Turkmenistan, China’s top natural gas supplier, for the Belt and Road Initiative
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
