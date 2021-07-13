Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel (centre) is seen during a protest in San Antonio de los Banos on Sunday. Photo: AFP Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel (centre) is seen during a protest in San Antonio de los Banos on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel (centre) is seen during a protest in San Antonio de los Banos on Sunday. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

China calls on US to end economic blockade of Cuba after protests

  • Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian blames embargo for shortages of medicine and energy in the communist-run island
  • Thousands took to the streets on Sunday in rare anti-government demonstrations amid economic crisis and surge in Covid-19 infections

Topic |   US-Cuba relations
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 11:30pm, 13 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel (centre) is seen during a protest in San Antonio de los Banos on Sunday. Photo: AFP Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel (centre) is seen during a protest in San Antonio de los Banos on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel (centre) is seen during a protest in San Antonio de los Banos on Sunday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE