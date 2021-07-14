US Navy surveillance ship Victorious, one of five such vessels said to be operating regularly in the South China Sea this year. Photo: US Navy US Navy surveillance ship Victorious, one of five such vessels said to be operating regularly in the South China Sea this year. Photo: US Navy
US Navy surveillance ship Victorious, one of five such vessels said to be operating regularly in the South China Sea this year. Photo: US Navy
South China Sea
China /  Diplomacy

US Navy keeps closer watch on China submarines, says Beijing think tank

  • Surveillance ships said to be operating in South China Sea on most days this year
  • Waters area near the Paracel Islands, off Vietnam, is a hotspot of activity

Topic |   South China Sea
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 8:30pm, 14 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US Navy surveillance ship Victorious, one of five such vessels said to be operating regularly in the South China Sea this year. Photo: US Navy US Navy surveillance ship Victorious, one of five such vessels said to be operating regularly in the South China Sea this year. Photo: US Navy
US Navy surveillance ship Victorious, one of five such vessels said to be operating regularly in the South China Sea this year. Photo: US Navy
READ FULL ARTICLE