US Navy surveillance ship Victorious, one of five such vessels said to be operating regularly in the South China Sea this year. Photo: US Navy
US Navy keeps closer watch on China submarines, says Beijing think tank
- Surveillance ships said to be operating in South China Sea on most days this year
- Waters area near the Paracel Islands, off Vietnam, is a hotspot of activity
Topic | South China Sea
