“We can‘t let China write the rules around AI,” US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told the Global Emerging Technology Summit in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
US and allies must set ‘democratic’ rules for artificial intelligence, commerce secretary says
- ‘We can’t let China write the rules for AI,’ Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo says at Global Emerging Technology Summit
- Remarks reflect both Biden administration’s emphasis on uniting allies and Washington’s bipartisan view that China must be confronted on technology front
Topic | US-China tech war
