US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will visit China next week. Photo: Handout
exclusive | Xi-Biden summit moves closer with senior US diplomat Wendy Sherman’s China visit
- The State Department No 2 will meet Chinese foreign vice-minister Xie Feng next week, paving the way for top-level encounter
- Visit provides opportunity for engagement ahead of the next phase of the Biden administration’s China policy
Topic | US-China relations
US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will visit China next week. Photo: Handout