US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will visit China next week. Photo: Handout US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will visit China next week. Photo: Handout
China /  Diplomacy

exclusive | Xi-Biden summit moves closer with senior US diplomat Wendy Sherman’s China visit

  • The State Department No 2 will meet Chinese foreign vice-minister Xie Feng next week, paving the way for top-level encounter
  • Visit provides opportunity for engagement ahead of the next phase of the Biden administration’s China policy

Topic |   US-China relations
Catherine Wong  and Wendy Wu in Beijing

Updated: 1:32pm, 14 Jul, 2021

