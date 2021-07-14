China has provided Covid-19 vaccines to nearly 40 African countries but officials say it is for purely altruistic reasons. Photo: AFP China has provided Covid-19 vaccines to nearly 40 African countries but officials say it is for purely altruistic reasons. Photo: AFP
Germany says China’s Covid-19 vaccine diplomacy has political purpose

  • Foreign Minister Heiko Maas says countries receiving Chinese vaccines are under pressure to accept ‘clear political demands’
  • Maas was speaking on a visit to a Pfizer production facility in the US

Associated Press
Updated: 1:37pm, 14 Jul, 2021

