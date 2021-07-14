Amid reports of a crackdown, Beijing claims efforts are being made to preserve religious culture in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP Amid reports of a crackdown, Beijing claims efforts are being made to preserve religious culture in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
China claims it has improved people’s lives in Xinjiang after US warning

  • White paper says the region ‘is now a stable and orderly society’, ethnic minorities have political representation and living standards are rising
  • It follows US advisory telling firms they risk breaking the law by doing business there, citing evidence of forced labour and other rights abuses

Eduardo Baptista
Updated: 4:47pm, 14 Jul, 2021

