A masked Uygur protester at a demonstration in Istanbul ealier this year. Photo: EPA-EFE
Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan tells Xi Jinping: Xinjiang’s Uygurs must be treated as ‘equal citizens’ of China
- The Turkish President has been criticised for his approach to Xinjiang, where Beijing’s policies have prompted growing international criticism
- An extradition treaty signed by the two countries last year sparked protests from Uygurs who feared it could be used to return them to China
Topic | Xinjiang
