A masked Uygur protester at a demonstration in Istanbul ealier this year. Photo: EPA-EFE A masked Uygur protester at a demonstration in Istanbul ealier this year. Photo: EPA-EFE
Xinjiang
China /  Diplomacy

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan tells Xi Jinping: Xinjiang’s Uygurs must be treated as ‘equal citizens’ of China

  • The Turkish President has been criticised for his approach to Xinjiang, where Beijing’s policies have prompted growing international criticism
  • An extradition treaty signed by the two countries last year sparked protests from Uygurs who feared it could be used to return them to China

Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 5:21pm, 14 Jul, 2021

