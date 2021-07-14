Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told China’s leader in a phone call on Tuesday that Chinese investors were welcome to take part in infrastructure projects in Ukraine. Photo: AP
As China and Ukraine vow infrastructure cooperation, Kyiv offers to be Beijing’s ‘bridge to Europe’
- Volodymyr Zelensky has restated Ukraine’s position supporting the unity of China and Xi Jinping said China supported the territorial integrity of Ukraine
- Analyst says there is growing criticism in ‘the Ukrainian political and expert community to the practices and approaches of China’
