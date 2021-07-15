Rescue workers and onlookers in Pakistan gather around the wreckage of a bus which plunged into a ravine following an explosion, killing 13 and injuring 36. Most of the victims were Chinese nationals. Photo: AFP
China demands answers: was Pakistan bus blast which killed 13 a terror attack?
- Foreign Minister Wang Yi ‘shocked’ by explosion which left nine Chinese nationals dead and 28 injured as authorities investigate
- The bus was on its way to the Dasu hydropower project, part of the US$65 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor
Topic | Pakistan
