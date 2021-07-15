Afghan security forces have ceded large areas to the Taliban. Photo: EPA-EFE Afghan security forces have ceded large areas to the Taliban. Photo: EPA-EFE
Afghan security forces have ceded large areas to the Taliban. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Diplomacy

Chinese Foreign Minister urges US not to dump Afghan ‘burden’ on neighbouring countries

  • Wang Yi says Beijing is ready to mediate and blames US ‘hasty withdrawal’ for surge in violence that has seen Taliban seize much of the country
  • Washington has signalled it hopes for ‘constructive engagement’ with Beijing over the issue

Topic |   US-China relations
Shi Jiangtao
Shi Jiangtao

Updated: 7:00pm, 15 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Afghan security forces have ceded large areas to the Taliban. Photo: EPA-EFE Afghan security forces have ceded large areas to the Taliban. Photo: EPA-EFE
Afghan security forces have ceded large areas to the Taliban. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE