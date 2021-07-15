Afghan security forces have ceded large areas to the Taliban. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese Foreign Minister urges US not to dump Afghan ‘burden’ on neighbouring countries
- Wang Yi says Beijing is ready to mediate and blames US ‘hasty withdrawal’ for surge in violence that has seen Taliban seize much of the country
- Washington has signalled it hopes for ‘constructive engagement’ with Beijing over the issue
Topic | US-China relations
