Chinese boats moored at Whitsun Reef in the Spratly Islands in March. US firm Simularity has been monitoring the vessels for months. Photo: AP
South China Sea: Beijing rejects claim raw sewage from Chinese fishing boats is harming reefs
- Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian calls it ‘serious defamation’ and says the report is not based on fact
- Human waste from anchored ships in Spratlys is doing damage that is visible from space, according to US firm Simularity
Topic | South China Sea
