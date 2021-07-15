A US Air Force C-146A Wolfhound landed on Taiwan on Thursday just days after Sandra Oudkirk arrived to take up a position as director of the American Institute in Taiwan once she has completed quarantine requirements. Photo: Handout
Beijing angered by US Air Force plane’s short stop on Taiwan as de facto ambassadors change over
- As director of the American Institute in Taiwan Brent Christensen leaves and Sandra Oudkirk arrives, Beijing lets its anger be known
- Observers say the openness of the 30-minute ‘touch-and-go’ visit was a sign of deepening US-Taiwan relations
Topic | US-China relations
A US Air Force C-146A Wolfhound landed on Taiwan on Thursday just days after Sandra Oudkirk arrived to take up a position as director of the American Institute in Taiwan once she has completed quarantine requirements. Photo: Handout