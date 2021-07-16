US President Joe Biden speaks at the White House on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Joe Biden confirms that warning to US businesses in Hong Kong will come on Friday
- ‘The situation in Hong Kong is deteriorating and the Chinese government is not keeping its commitment it made on dealing with Hong Kong,’ the US president says
- Speaking at a press conference with German leader Angela Merkel, he says their nations ‘will stand up for democratic principles and universal rights’
Topic | US-China relations
