US President Joe Biden speaks at the White House on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE US President Joe Biden speaks at the White House on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Diplomacy

Joe Biden confirms that warning to US businesses in Hong Kong will come on Friday

  • ‘The situation in Hong Kong is deteriorating and the Chinese government is not keeping its commitment it made on dealing with Hong Kong,’ the US president says
  • Speaking at a press conference with German leader Angela Merkel, he says their nations ‘will stand up for democratic principles and universal rights’

Topic |   US-China relations
Robert Delaney  and Owen Churchill

Updated: 7:55am, 16 Jul, 2021

