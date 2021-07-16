US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will travel to Japan, South Korea and Mongolia from July 18 to 25 but plans for a potential trip to China are still being worked out. Photo: AFP US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will travel to Japan, South Korea and Mongolia from July 18 to 25 but plans for a potential trip to China are still being worked out. Photo: AFP
exclusive | China-US relations: superpowers jostle for position of strength in planning senior official’s visit

  • A proposed trip to Tianjin by US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman depends on guaranteed access to power and protocols being followed
  • Negotiations could be complicated with Washington expected to impose new sanctions on Chinese officials and to warn US firms operating in Hong Kong

SCMP Reporters
SCMP Reporters in in Beijing and Washington

Updated: 5:07pm, 16 Jul, 2021

