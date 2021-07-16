US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will travel to Japan, South Korea and Mongolia from July 18 to 25 but plans for a potential trip to China are still being worked out. Photo: AFP
exclusive | China-US relations: superpowers jostle for position of strength in planning senior official’s visit
- A proposed trip to Tianjin by US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman depends on guaranteed access to power and protocols being followed
- Negotiations could be complicated with Washington expected to impose new sanctions on Chinese officials and to warn US firms operating in Hong Kong
