The US has accused Beijing of eroding Hong Kong’s freedoms as it tightens its grip. Photo: Sam Tsang The US has accused Beijing of eroding Hong Kong’s freedoms as it tightens its grip. Photo: Sam Tsang
The US has accused Beijing of eroding Hong Kong’s freedoms as it tightens its grip. Photo: Sam Tsang
China /  Diplomacy

China vows to retaliate if US imposes further Hong Kong sanctions and issues business warning

  • The White House has signalled that it will target more officials over what it sees as the erosion of the city’s freedoms
  • Beijing threatens ‘strong’ countermeasures if sanctions are imposed and Joe Biden issues warning about risks of operating in the city

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Catherine WongTeddy NgRobert DelaneyOwen Churchill
Catherine Wong , Teddy Ng , Robert Delaney  and Owen Churchill

Updated: 6:20pm, 16 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The US has accused Beijing of eroding Hong Kong’s freedoms as it tightens its grip. Photo: Sam Tsang The US has accused Beijing of eroding Hong Kong’s freedoms as it tightens its grip. Photo: Sam Tsang
The US has accused Beijing of eroding Hong Kong’s freedoms as it tightens its grip. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE