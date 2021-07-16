The US has accused Beijing of eroding Hong Kong’s freedoms as it tightens its grip. Photo: Sam Tsang
China vows to retaliate if US imposes further Hong Kong sanctions and issues business warning
- The White House has signalled that it will target more officials over what it sees as the erosion of the city’s freedoms
- Beijing threatens ‘strong’ countermeasures if sanctions are imposed and Joe Biden issues warning about risks of operating in the city
