Seven officials at the mainland’s Liaison Office in Hong Kong were targeted by the latest sanctions. Photo: Dickson Lee
China-US relations: Beijing threatens to deal ‘head-on’ blow after latest sanctions over Hong Kong
- Washington accused of making ‘unprovoked smears’ after it warns businesses of heightened risks of operating in the city
- Hong Kong liaison office says latest sanctions will do nothing ‘other than fuel our contempt and arouse our strong will to fight’
Topic | US-China relations
