Rescue workers and onlookers examine the bus wreck in Kohistan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
China sends team to Pakistan to investigate ‘terrorist’ bus attack
- Chinese public security minister says both countries need to work together to find the perpetrators of the explosion
- Security needs to be improved for Chinese nationals and projects in Pakistan, analyst says
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
