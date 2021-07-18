US President Joe Biden lead the initiative which was announced at the G7 summit in Britain. Photo: AFP/Getty Images/TNS
Can the Build Back Better World plan really undo China’s Belt and Road Initiative in Africa?
- The world’s richest countries unveiled their own infrastructure plan as a way of countering Chinese influence on the continent
- But Africa needs an estimated US$150 billion a year post-Covid-19 and many believe there is a need for both schemes
Topic | Africa
US President Joe Biden lead the initiative which was announced at the G7 summit in Britain. Photo: AFP/Getty Images/TNS