US President Joe Biden lead the initiative which was announced at the G7 summit in Britain. Photo: AFP/Getty Images/TNS US President Joe Biden lead the initiative which was announced at the G7 summit in Britain. Photo: AFP/Getty Images/TNS
US President Joe Biden lead the initiative which was announced at the G7 summit in Britain. Photo: AFP/Getty Images/TNS
Africa
China /  Diplomacy

Can the Build Back Better World plan really undo China’s Belt and Road Initiative in Africa?

  • The world’s richest countries unveiled their own infrastructure plan as a way of countering Chinese influence on the continent
  • But Africa needs an estimated US$150 billion a year post-Covid-19 and many believe there is a need for both schemes

Topic |   Africa
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 6:00pm, 18 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Joe Biden lead the initiative which was announced at the G7 summit in Britain. Photo: AFP/Getty Images/TNS US President Joe Biden lead the initiative which was announced at the G7 summit in Britain. Photo: AFP/Getty Images/TNS
US President Joe Biden lead the initiative which was announced at the G7 summit in Britain. Photo: AFP/Getty Images/TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE