President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh is reported to have thanked China’s President Xi Jinping for China’s help during the pandemic. China donated 300,000 doses of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine to Mongolia in February. Photo: Reuters
China’s President Xi calls for stronger ties with Mongolia ahead of US official’s visit
- Xi tells Mongolian president the neighbours should ‘support each other’s core interests and major concerns’
- US Deputy Secretary of State’s trip to Mongolia is part of an itinerary that also includes Japan and South Korea but it is not known if she will visit China
Topic | US-China relations
President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh is reported to have thanked China’s President Xi Jinping for China’s help during the pandemic. China donated 300,000 doses of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine to Mongolia in February. Photo: Reuters