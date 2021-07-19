President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh is reported to have thanked China’s President Xi Jinping for China’s help during the pandemic. China donated 300,000 doses of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine to Mongolia in February. Photo: Reuters President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh is reported to have thanked China’s President Xi Jinping for China’s help during the pandemic. China donated 300,000 doses of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine to Mongolia in February. Photo: Reuters
President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh is reported to have thanked China’s President Xi Jinping for China’s help during the pandemic. China donated 300,000 doses of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine to Mongolia in February. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

China’s President Xi calls for stronger ties with Mongolia ahead of US official’s visit

  • Xi tells Mongolian president the neighbours should ‘support each other’s core interests and major concerns’
  • US Deputy Secretary of State’s trip to Mongolia is part of an itinerary that also includes Japan and South Korea but it is not known if she will visit China

Topic |   US-China relations
Rachel Zhang
Rachel Zhang in Shanghai

Updated: 5:04pm, 19 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh is reported to have thanked China’s President Xi Jinping for China’s help during the pandemic. China donated 300,000 doses of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine to Mongolia in February. Photo: Reuters President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh is reported to have thanked China’s President Xi Jinping for China’s help during the pandemic. China donated 300,000 doses of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine to Mongolia in February. Photo: Reuters
President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh is reported to have thanked China’s President Xi Jinping for China’s help during the pandemic. China donated 300,000 doses of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine to Mongolia in February. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE