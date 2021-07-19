The WHO proposal for further investigation into the origins of Covid-19 leaves the door open for research both in China and elsewhere. Photo: AFP The WHO proposal for further investigation into the origins of Covid-19 leaves the door open for research both in China and elsewhere. Photo: AFP
The WHO proposal for further investigation into the origins of Covid-19 leaves the door open for research both in China and elsewhere. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

Coronavirus: proposed WHO origins study ‘inconsistent’ with China’s position

  • Beijing says next phase of investigation should be led by UN body’s member states and search for possible early cases should be expanded worldwide
  • Foreign ministry spokesman also says inquiry should focus on tracing animal origins and zoonotic transmission of the virus

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Catherine Wong
Catherine Wong

Updated: 8:30pm, 19 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The WHO proposal for further investigation into the origins of Covid-19 leaves the door open for research both in China and elsewhere. Photo: AFP The WHO proposal for further investigation into the origins of Covid-19 leaves the door open for research both in China and elsewhere. Photo: AFP
The WHO proposal for further investigation into the origins of Covid-19 leaves the door open for research both in China and elsewhere. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE